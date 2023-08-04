1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Neshaminy Creek's mango brew is fruity water ice in a can

Mike D'Onofrio
Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango from Neshaminy Creek

Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

My beer travels have led me to Rita's Fruit Brews Mango from Neshaminy Creek Brewing.

Details: I stumbled upon the brew at the Foodery in Roxborough. The limited mango beer was released in April and is part of a series of Rita's fruit beers that include peach ring tart and lemon.

The take: This golden ale is mango water ice in a can.

  • Delightfully sweet with a slightly bitter kick, the light beer is more of a novelty but still worth a taste.
  • Price: $14.99 for a sixer.

Between the lines: Mango is Rita's most popular flavor of water ice, per the company's website.

Be smart: You can locate Rita's Fruit Brews and other beers from Neshaminy using the brewery's online beer finder.

