My beer travels have led me to Rita's Fruit Brews Mango from Neshaminy Creek Brewing.

Details: I stumbled upon the brew at the Foodery in Roxborough. The limited mango beer was released in April and is part of a series of Rita's fruit beers that include peach ring tart and lemon.

The take: This golden ale is mango water ice in a can.

Delightfully sweet with a slightly bitter kick, the light beer is more of a novelty but still worth a taste.

Price: $14.99 for a sixer.

Between the lines: Mango is Rita's most popular flavor of water ice, per the company's website.

Be smart: You can locate Rita's Fruit Brews and other beers from Neshaminy using the brewery's online beer finder.