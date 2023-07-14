Beer City: Smokey lager at Attic Brewing Company

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

I've been on a beer tour across Philadelphia, and my latest stop was at Attic Brewing Company.

Details: I ordered a pour of the Cloud Lines pilsner and Two's Daze at the brewery's Northwest Philly taproom.

The take: Two's Daze is a lager that's satisfyingly malty and has a super smokey taste.

It transports you to a backyard wood-fired barbecue — or an afternoon with a Canadian wildfire air quality alert.

$3.50 for a 6oz glass, $6.50 for a pint; $16 for a four-pack.

Be smart: This amber brew is a great addition to a beer flight to mix up with lighter, more summery beers.

Of note: Two's Daze is a collaboration between Attic and Two Locals Brewing Company, the latter of which will be Philly's first Black-owned taproom and brewery when it opens later this year in University City.

Runner up: The Cloud Lines was recently added to the menu and is a traditional, dry hopped light pilsner that's easy drinking — especially when the temperature gets into the 90s.