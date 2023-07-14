Beer City: Smokey lager at Attic Brewing Company
I've been on a beer tour across Philadelphia, and my latest stop was at Attic Brewing Company.
Details: I ordered a pour of the Cloud Lines pilsner and Two's Daze at the brewery's Northwest Philly taproom.
The take: Two's Daze is a lager that's satisfyingly malty and has a super smokey taste.
- It transports you to a backyard wood-fired barbecue — or an afternoon with a Canadian wildfire air quality alert.
- $3.50 for a 6oz glass, $6.50 for a pint; $16 for a four-pack.
Be smart: This amber brew is a great addition to a beer flight to mix up with lighter, more summery beers.
Of note: Two's Daze is a collaboration between Attic and Two Locals Brewing Company, the latter of which will be Philly's first Black-owned taproom and brewery when it opens later this year in University City.
Runner up: The Cloud Lines was recently added to the menu and is a traditional, dry hopped light pilsner that's easy drinking — especially when the temperature gets into the 90s.
- Attic fermented the brew in oak barrels, adding a hint of floral notes.
- $3.50 for a 6oz glass, $6.50 for a pint.
