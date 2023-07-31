Share on email (opens in new window)

The investor behind 35 properties for sale in a pocket of West Philly is Thomas Domalski, according to city and state records reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: The group of homes primarily in Cobbs Creek is raising concerns that the sale could lead to higher rents and displacement.

Driving the news: Domalski is a former equities trader at Susquehanna International Group, a privately held financial firm based in Bala Cynwyd.

Catch up quick: The $7 million listing went viral recently after a TikTok creator highlighted the sale advertised on Zillow.

Real estate agency Compass' memo on the sale boasts fully occupied single-family homes in "red hot" Cobbs Creek, with a smattering of properties in nearby neighborhoods.

TPD Real Estate LLC owns the properties.

Of note: Domalski is not named in the Compass memo and real estate agents on the listing declined to identify the owner by name.

Efforts to contact Domalski and TPD were unsuccessful.

Yes, but: The registered office for TPD's state business license matches the address for a Philadelphia penthouse in a lux condo tower near Rittenhouse Square, where city property records list Domalski as the owner.

The intrigue: Domalski's penthouse in the Lanesborough appears to be the one-time home of former Phillies star Pat Burrell, per the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Domalski's condo has a market value of more than $3.3 million, per city records, but was listed for nearly $4.3 million last year.

Between the lines: The 35 West Philly properties were purchased within the last decade, ranging in price from approximately $7,500 to $106,000, per city property records.

The listing has been on the market for nearly three months.

What they're saying: Zillow spokesperson Will Lemke tells Axios the bulk listing was not typical and the company is looking into it.