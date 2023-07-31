53 mins ago - News

Investor behind 35-property sale in West Philly

Mike D'Onofrio
The investor behind 35 properties for sale in a pocket of West Philly is Thomas Domalski, according to city and state records reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: The group of homes primarily in Cobbs Creek is raising concerns that the sale could lead to higher rents and displacement.

Driving the news: Domalski is a former equities trader at Susquehanna International Group, a privately held financial firm based in Bala Cynwyd.

Catch up quick: The $7 million listing went viral recently after a TikTok creator highlighted the sale advertised on Zillow.

  • Real estate agency Compass' memo on the sale boasts fully occupied single-family homes in "red hot" Cobbs Creek, with a smattering of properties in nearby neighborhoods.
  • TPD Real Estate LLC owns the properties.

Of note: Domalski is not named in the Compass memo and real estate agents on the listing declined to identify the owner by name.

  • Efforts to contact Domalski and TPD were unsuccessful.

Yes, but: The registered office for TPD's state business license matches the address for a Philadelphia penthouse in a lux condo tower near Rittenhouse Square, where city property records list Domalski as the owner.

The intrigue: Domalski's penthouse in the Lanesborough appears to be the one-time home of former Phillies star Pat Burrell, per the Philadelphia Business Journal.

  • Domalski's condo has a market value of more than $3.3 million, per city records, but was listed for nearly $4.3 million last year.

Between the lines: The 35 West Philly properties were purchased within the last decade, ranging in price from approximately $7,500 to $106,000, per city property records.

  • The listing has been on the market for nearly three months.

What they're saying: Zillow spokesperson Will Lemke tells Axios the bulk listing was not typical and the company is looking into it.

  • "We are working with the multiple listing service [which provides listings to Zillow] in the region to determine why this particular listing is being displayed in this format," Lemke said.
