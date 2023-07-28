Share on email (opens in new window)

A viral TikTok highlighting a Zillow listing of 35 properties up for sale in a pocket of West Philly is stirring concerns about rapid changes and displacement in the area.

Why it matters: While Cobbs Creek has preserved its identity as a moderate-income, primarily Black residential neighborhood among fast-gentrifying areas of West Philly, this one-time, large-scale property sale could derail that.

Driving the news: The $7-million listing boasts a "portfolio" of fully occupied single-family homes in "red hot" Cobbs Creek.

It's pitched in real estate agency Compass's memo as an investment opportunity with some "under-valued rents" close to amenities and public transit. The Zillow listing has been up for more than 80 days.

TPD Real Estate LLC owns the properties. Axios' efforts to contact TPD were unsuccessful.

The big picture: Investors have been snatching up homes in the Philly metro in recent years, particularly in Cobbs Creek and parts of North Philly.

The intrigue: The listing has drawn widespread attention after it was featured in a video by TikTok creator sierrakatherinee last week. The TikTok has been viewed more than 61,000 times.

Yes, but: Martin Goldfarb, a Compass real estate agent on the listing, tells Axios the TikTok included "inaccurate information."

Zoom in: The homes for sale are spread out over more than 30 blocks, Jeff Block, another Compass agent on the listing, tells Axios.

They include 27 three-bedroom homes, seven four-bedroom homes and a single five-bedroom house, per the listing.

The majority are located in Cobbs Creek, while others are in Angora, Carroll Park, Hestonville and Kingsessing.

Block said the owner, whom he declined to name, was looking to sell because they no longer have "specific ties to Philadelphia."

By the numbers: The current net operating income for the properties is more than $455,000, per Compass documents.

Meanwhile, the total monthly rent for the properties is approximately $46,300, with rents ranging from about $1,100 to $1,800.

What they're saying: Larissa Mogano, president of the Cobbs Creek Neighborhoods Association, tells Axios she's worried the sale could bring rising rents or displace residents amid an affordable housing crisis.

"The hairs on our necks stand up when we see something like that," she said about the listing. "This is big change all at once."

The other side: Goldfarb said there was interest in the property package.

"There's always interest when there's an investment with this return," he said.

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier, who represents the area, tells Axios in a statement she's reaching out to the owner to ensure the sale is not disruptive to tenants.