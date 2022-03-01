Investors are buying up homes in Philly and driving more competition

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Investors snatched up 15% of homes in the Philadelphia metro last year — more than several other top U.S. metros, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.

Why it matters: The flurry of activity from investors is making Philadelphia's hot housing market even more competitive.

By the numbers: The share of homes sold to investors has ticked upward in recent years, the Post found. In 2015, 11% of the Philly metro's homes were sold to investors.

Last year, investors scooped up the largest percentage of homes (44%) in both the 19139 ZIP code in West Philly, which includes parts of Cobbs Creek, and 19132 in North Philly, which includes parts of Strawberry Mansion.

The big picture: Investors bought nearly 1 in 7 homes in the top U.S. metro areas last year, the most in at least 20 years, according to the Post, which used data from the realty company Redfin.

Black neighborhoods have been heavily targeted nationwide, according to the Post.

Philly's share of investor-bought homes outpaced other metros like Chicago (7%), Denver (12%) and Washington, D.C. (6%), but trailed behind Atlanta and Charlotte (25% each).

Between the lines: Investors are betting on both fast gentrifying areas, like Kensington, and long underinvested neighborhoods with majority residents of color, including portions of North and West Philadelphia.

In one North Philadelphia ZIP code (19133), which includes parts of West Kensington and Fairhill, investors bought 40% of homes.

In several others, like 19143 and 19140, investors bought at least 30% of the homes.

Of note: Investors are also active in areas just outside the city limits, like in Darby, where they purchased 29% of homes, and Millbourne, where they bought 21%.

The bottom line: Philadelphia needs more homes, both rental and owner-occupied, to keep up with a growing city.