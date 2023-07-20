16 mins ago - Food and Drink

Rita's Italian Ice reigns supreme in Philadelphia

Isaac Avilucea

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Move aside, DQ. Rita's queen of this town.

Driving the news: Rita's Italian Ice is the most common ice cream chain across the Philadelphia metro area, per an Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Reality check: Local institutions with only one or a handful of shops won't melt this kind of ranking.

Cap: Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Isaac's thought bubble: Rita's strawberry shortcake concrete is my jam, but the chain has fewer options for my vegan partner, so she resorts to the wild-eyed concoction of mango water ice with Oreo cookie crumbles. What the frozen custard!

