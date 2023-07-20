Rita's Italian Ice reigns supreme in Philadelphia
Move aside, DQ. Rita's queen of this town.
Driving the news: Rita's Italian Ice is the most common ice cream chain across the Philadelphia metro area, per an Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.
The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.
Reality check: Local institutions with only one or a handful of shops won't melt this kind of ranking.
Isaac's thought bubble: Rita's strawberry shortcake concrete is my jam, but the chain has fewer options for my vegan partner, so she resorts to the wild-eyed concoction of mango water ice with Oreo cookie crumbles. What the frozen custard!
- Just gonna say it: Dreams Ice Cream in Glenside is where it's at.
