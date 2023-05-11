It's not every day a banana pudding shake makes you cry.

Yes, but: The one at Dreams Ice Cream in Glenside reminded me of the banana pudding that my late grandmother Virginia made for family gatherings and the weeklong summer sleepovers at our grandparents' house.

Grandma died in 2019 after battling cancer.

The intrigue: Her recipe was simple: vanilla pudding and whipped cream, generous banana slices and crumbled Nilla wafers, layered with the painstaking attention of an archaeologist at a dig site.

Despite my best attempts, I've never replicated it. My grandmother just had the touch. She knew how to get the perfect firm yet creamy consistency on the pudding and evenly distribute the bananas and wafers.

Imagine my surprise when I took the first sip of Dreams' shake. It was a blended reincarnation of my grandmother's recipe, with graham cracker crumbles a solid substitute for wafers.

The bottom line: It's been said that "the secret of food lies in memory." This one triggered a happy reminder that Grandma's still with me in spirit.

📍 If you go: $13.99, 33 East Glenside Avenue, Monday-Thursday 3-9pm; Friday-Sunday 3-10pm.