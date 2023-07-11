55 mins ago - News

Pennsylvania's economic engine shrinks as people move out

Mike D'Onofrio
Data:BEA; Map: Simran Parwani /Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania and much of the Northeast are no longer the economic powerhouses of old.

What's happening: Six Southern states — the Carolinas, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee — now add more to the national GDP than the Northeast, Bloomberg reports.

  • These areas are part of a "$100 billion wealth migration" as the U.S. economic center of gravity shifts, according to Bloomberg.

Why it matters: It's not just about the coasts and the bubbles anymore: Americans are spreading out, physically and economically, Axios' Mike Allen writes. It's evidence that more people are moving out of big cities as they seek better weather, cheaper living and more space.

By the numbers: A flood of transplants helped steer about $100 billion in new income to the Southeast in 2020 and 2021 alone, while the Northeast bled out about $60 billion, Bloomberg writes from IRS data.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania's population dropped by more than 40,000 between July 2021 and the same time in 2022, ranking fourth among all states in the U.S., per the Census Bureau.

Between the lines: Population decline has also hurt the Keystone State politically.

Meanwhile, people have continued to flee Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic.

  • Philly's population dipped by more than 22,200 between July 2021 and July 2022, a drop that ranked third among big cities, per the Census Bureau.

Go deeper with Bloomberg

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more