CNN anchor Jake Tapper returns to Philly for book tour

Philadelphia's Jake Tapper is in town Tuesday night to talk about his newest novel.

What's happening: Former 6ABC anchor Jim Gardner will chat with Tapper about his latest thriller "All the Demons are Here" at the Parkway Central Library at 7:30pm.

Book your tickets ($17.50, $36 with the book).

Zoom in: Tapper — who grew up in Queen Village — is the host of CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" and co-host of "State of the Union."

His latest book is the third installment in the series and sixth book overall.

What to expect: Besides the new book, Tapper tells Axios he's game to talk about anything and will take questions from the audience.

He added it was a dream come true for him to be interviewed by Gardner, who was practically an institution in the city for nearly 50 years.

Plus: Tapper said he expected to grab a cheesesteak while he's in town at an as-yet-undetermined shop.

Of note: If you don't catch Tapper at the Free Library, he'll be at Main Point Books in Wayne on Wednesday.