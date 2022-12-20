The face of 6ABC's Action News is signing off for the last time after more than four decades in the anchor's chair.

What's happening: Jim Gardner will retire following his 6pm broadcast Wednesday.

Why it matters: The city's beloved and longest-tenured on-air personality has guided Philadelphians through nearly every big news event over the last 46 years.

Of note: Gardner's real name is James Goldman. He changed his name professionally, and reluctantly, in the mid-1970s, while reporting at an ABC station in Buffalo, New York, the Inquirer reports.

Station leadership made the request, believing they had too many Jewish reporters.

What's next: This isn't goodbye forever. Gardner told Axios he intends to start a podcast at 6ABC. It's still in the planning stages, but may focus on interviews with people he finds interesting in politics, entertainment, sports, literature and other fields.

Plus: He also may work on an international reporting project through ABC.

We spoke with Gardner about his legacy and what's to come ahead of his final newscast. (Editor's note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

What do you love most about Philadelphia?

The culture, the personality, the distinct neighborhoods that people seem to identify more with than the city, and the slight underdog mentality that seems to be part of Philadelphia.

We're not passive. We don't sit back and wait for things to happen.

How would you describe working at 6ABC?

A blessing and fascinating; an opportunity and a responsibility.

What's the one story you covered that stands out the most?

The COVID-19 pandemic. I can't think of a story that was more all encompassing and important mentally, emotionally and psychologically than the pandemic.

What's kept you motivated after 46 years at 6ABC?

Our viewers and to do a good job. People rely on us for information so that they can better know about and understand their environment.

What will you miss most after you retire?

Our loyal viewers, the daily interaction with colleagues and working in a newsroom.

What sums up your time working at 6ABC?

I was handed an incredible opportunity and responsibility when I was 28 years old. It turned out to be an extraordinary experience.