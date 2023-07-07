Philadelphia ranks among best U.S. cities for biking

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philly ranked fourth among large cities on this year's Best Places to Bike list, compiled by PeopleForBikes.

How it works: The pro-biking nonprofit reviewed more than 1,480 U.S. cities on the quality of their bike network.

Cities are rated 0-100 based on factors like protected bike lanes, safe crossings, speed limits and connections throughout the city, with a score of 50 and up representing "a great place to bike."

State of play: Philadelphia scored 59th-best overall and 4th among large cities (with populations of more than 300,000) that were rated.

Here's where Philly fits in among the other top-performing large cities:

We were behind Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle. But we beat out Portland, Oregon, New York, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Washington D.C.

The big picture: Bicycle infrastructure has improved nationwide as the pandemic-era cycling boom seems to have staying power.

The nine highest-rated large cities improved their score year-over-year, including three that crossed the threshold of 50.

Those improvements have come via concerted efforts to increase bike safety and accessibilityNew York adding/improving lanes amid increasing ridership and St. Paul adding five miles of new lanes.

What's ahead: Philly is in the process of rolling out its first-ever curb-protected bike lanes.