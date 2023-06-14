Philly pools begin reopening

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department .

Philly’s pool season kicks off Wednesday.

Why it matters: Pools offer a break from the ever-increasing summer heat while giving young people a safe place to gather at a time when the city’s gun violence typically rises.

What’s happening: While all 61 of the city’s available pools will open this summer, some will operate on split schedules due to staffing shortages, the city said in a news release.

How it works: Most pools are scheduled to open on a rolling basis through July 5.

Nine pools are expected to open sometime after that date.

Zoom in: Today, the city will open pools at the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center in West Philly, Hunting Park Recreation Center in North Philly and Samuel Recreation Center in Northeast Philly.

Flashback: The city opened only 49 pools last year due to the lifeguard shortage.

🧠 Be smart: Pool opening dates and schedules are subject to change.

Go deeper: Find your neighborhood pool on the city’s website.