Philly pools begin reopening
Philly’s pool season kicks off Wednesday.
Why it matters: Pools offer a break from the ever-increasing summer heat while giving young people a safe place to gather at a time when the city’s gun violence typically rises.
What’s happening: While all 61 of the city’s available pools will open this summer, some will operate on split schedules due to staffing shortages, the city said in a news release.
How it works: Most pools are scheduled to open on a rolling basis through July 5.
- Nine pools are expected to open sometime after that date.
Zoom in: Today, the city will open pools at the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center in West Philly, Hunting Park Recreation Center in North Philly and Samuel Recreation Center in Northeast Philly.
Flashback: The city opened only 49 pools last year due to the lifeguard shortage.
🧠 Be smart: Pool opening dates and schedules are subject to change.
Go deeper: Find your neighborhood pool on the city’s website.
