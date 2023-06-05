Philly needs more lifeguards before pools can open

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philly is offering ever more incentives to attract lifeguards amid a years-long shortage.

Why it matters: Without enough staff, some city pools may end up closed this summer.

What’s happening: Temple University students who work as lifeguards at North Philly pools can earn three credit hours from the school through a new program.

This is in addition to the $1,000 bonus the city began offering this year to hire more guards.

State of play: More than 300 have already signed up to work at city pools, up about 100 from the same time last year, Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Maita Soukup tells Axios.

The city is looking to recruit between 40 and 50 more to open all of the city’s more than 60 pools this summer.

The big picture: The pandemic “wiped the slate of certified lifeguards completely clean,” Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the lifeguard association, tells Axios' Kelly Tyko.

The recertification of existing lifeguards, which is required every two years, could also contribute to this year's shortage.

Between the lines: The pandemic also reversed longtime drowning trends, which had been going down each year until 2020, Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, says.

Flashback: The city opened only 49 pools last year and 42 in 2021 due to the lifeguard shortage.

What to watch: Public pools will open on a rolling basis in the coming weeks, but a schedule has yet to be released.