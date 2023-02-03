Philly lifeguards are in line for a bonus of up to $1,000 this summer.

What’s happening: The perk is one of the city’s latest efforts to recruit enough lifeguards to open its 70 outdoor pools this summer amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

The city needs upwards of 400 lifeguards to open all its pools.

Why it matters: The shortage has prevented some Philly pools from opening and forced limited hours at others in recent years.

Pools provide respite from the heat, which is a concern in the city’s low-income neighborhoods that tend to be hotter due to low tree canopy and a legacy of redlining.

Plus: Public pools offer a safe place for young people during summertime spikes in gun violence.

Flashback: The city opened 49 pools last year and recruited 285 lifeguards, Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Maita Soukup tells Axios.

That was a boost from 2021, when only 42 pools were open.

The big picture: The national lifeguard shortage could be even worse this year, Bernard Fisher II, director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association, tells Axios.

While pools struggle to recruit, the recertification of existing lifeguards — required every two years — could also contribute to a shortage this year.

While Fisher applauds efforts to attract more applicants, he says the city should consider increasing their pay further and court older hopefuls.

Wages for Philly lifeguards range from $16 to $18 an hour. Starting pay has risen by $1.50 since 2019.

Zoom out: Some U.S. cities aim to attract lifeguards with big financial incentives. Phoenix, for instance, is offering $3,000 bonuses.

How it works: Philly lifeguard applications are due April 15 and candidates will need to work through the summer to be eligible for the $1,000 bonus. Candidates who sign up by May 15 are eligible for a $500 bonus.

All bonuses will be distributed at the end of the summer.

Plus: The city is offering other incentives, including free Red Cross certification classes for 16-24 year-olds.