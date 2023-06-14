The plan for rebuilding I-95

The fire that collapsed the northbound lanes also compromised southbound lanes. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Pennsylvania unveiled plans on Wednesday to build temporary lanes after the I-95 collapse, but officials couldn't say when traffic would resume.

Why it matters: The wreckage from Sunday's tanker fire is affecting commerce up and down the East Coast, and upending the lives of commuters and local businesses in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: Crews working 24 hours a day will begin building the temporary lanes after damaged southbound lanes are demolished, which is expected to be completed Thursday, ahead of an initial weeklong estimate, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference.

More than 15,000 cubic yards of Pennsylvania-made recyclable glass material will be trucked in to backfill the demolished area and pave over it.

will be trucked in to backfill the demolished area and pave over it. Three center lanes will then be built to resume traffic in both directions.

Once the center lanes are in place, crews will work to rebuild new outside lanes, PennDot Secretary Mike Carroll said.

What they're saying: Shapiro declined to give a timeline but said it would be done "as quickly as possible."

Everyone is doing "yeoman's work," added Carroll.

1 cool thing: The reconstruction project is being live streamed, the governor said. The feed is expected to be up and running some time this week.

Details: Officials aren't sure yet how much the rebuild will cost. Shapiro's disaster declaration that he signed this week freed up $7 million in state aid for the project.

An energetic Shapiro used the occasion to channel Philly's reputation as a "sports town," pumping up the gaggle of officials and building trades union workers who attended the news conference.

"I am competitive as hell," Shapiro said. "This is our championship. We are ready to go, and I'm proud as hell to be on the team will all these gals and guys standing behind me here today."

Editor's note: This is a developing story and may be updated.