Philadelphia battles haze as conditions expected to improve

Haze and smoke descend on Philly early Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Andy Adams/ Isotrails Photography

Hazy skies and the smell of smoke in the Philly region will continue to hang around today.

Yes, but: The smoky conditions that delayed some flights and canceled the Phillies game and outdoor school activities should start to abate, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Robertson.

Why it matters: Breathing the microscopic particles produced by the wildfires blazing in Canada can be hazardous to your health and exacerbate asthma symptoms, per the CDC.

State of play: The Philadelphia region is under a "code orange" alert today, per the state's Air Quality Partnership, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

That's an improvement from the state's "code red" issued yesterday.

Yes, but: The breathability of Philly's air was categorized as "hazardous" this morning by the EPA's Air Quality Index (AQI), registering 383 out of 500.

A value above 300 is considered a health warning of emergency conditions, where everyone is more likely to be affected.

The measurement peaked out above 440 last night in the city.

Plus: The city had yet to announce whether its air quality alert has changed from the "code red" issued yesterday.

The big picture: City life was disrupted, leading many to don facemasks.

The Phillies rescheduled their game with the Detroit Tigers for 6:05pm today.

The school district kept students and staff indoors, ordered all doors and windows to remain closed, and rescheduled sporting events.

Christina Clark, a spokesperson for the district, tells Axios the guidance would remain in effect during the city's Code Red air quality alert.

The Philadelphia International Airport experienced some delays for only inbound flights due to low visibility, airport spokesperson Heather Redfern tells Axios.

Meanwhile, restaurants and bars were not much affected, according to Ben Fileccia, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Restaurateur Avram Hornik, who recently opened the new Walnut Street beer garden, said he would consider closing outdoor spaces if conditions worsen.

The big picture: Smoke from the wildfires poured into heavily populated areas along the East Coast, per Axios’ Andrew Freedman.

Wildfire smoke produces microscopic particles which can penetrate deep into your lungs and blood, per the CDC. People with heart and lung conditions, older adults, and young children are more at risk.

The pollution also can cause eye, lung and throat irritation and difficulty breathing.

What they’re saying: “This is a pretty significant event,” Robertson said.

What to watch: Shifting wind patterns starting Friday are expected to improve air quality conditions in the region for the weekend.