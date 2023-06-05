Philly's highest-paid CEOs
Only half of Philly-area CEOs saw increases in their compensation in 2022 as the stock market posted its worst year since 2008.
What's happening: Axios analyzed financial disclosures from 12 of our region's largest publicly traded companies and found an even split between CEOs who watched their compensation rise and fall.
- Six saw their salaries increase between 3.5% and 164% in 2022. The remaining took hits to their pay, two of them by more than 20%.
Zoom in: The leader of food services giant Aramark, John Zillmer, saw the biggest jump in pay — just over $8 million, per the SEC filings.
- Marc Miller of Universal Health Services had the biggest decline. His total compensation dropped by more than $3 million.
- Comcast's Brian Roberts remains the top-paid CEO, despite seeing a modest decrease in his salary as the company contends with losses in TV subscribers.
Yes, but: Much of the CEOs' compensation came in the form of stock and option grants, which are tied to the market.
- Roberts earned nearly $22 million of his total earnings this way.
What we're watching: Huge disparities in the ratio of CEO-to-average-worker pay were consistent across the board, with all but one of the firms posting ratios far exceeding 100:1.
- Clothing retailer Burlington Stores had the worst ratio, paying CEO Michael O'Sullivan 1,032 times the median employee salary of $12,427.
- Aramark's Zillmer wasn't far behind, earning 880 times the average employee making $15,154.
- Old and natural gas company UGI reported the smallest gap, with CEO Roger Perreault earning 85 times more than the median employee paid $71,717.
Of note: Burlington explained the gulf by pointing out that nearly 31,000 part-time associates didn't work for the entire year.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.