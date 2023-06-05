Data:SEC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Only half of Philly-area CEOs saw increases in their compensation in 2022 as the stock market posted its worst year since 2008.

What's happening: Axios analyzed financial disclosures from 12 of our region's largest publicly traded companies and found an even split between CEOs who watched their compensation rise and fall.

Six saw their salaries increase between 3.5% and 164% in 2022. The remaining took hits to their pay, two of them by more than 20%.

Zoom in: The leader of food services giant Aramark, John Zillmer, saw the biggest jump in pay — just over $8 million, per the SEC filings.

Marc Miller of Universal Health Services had the biggest decline. His total compensation dropped by more than $3 million.

Comcast's Brian Roberts remains the top-paid CEO, despite seeing a modest decrease in his salary as the company contends with losses in TV subscribers.

Yes, but: Much of the CEOs' compensation came in the form of stock and option grants, which are tied to the market.

Roberts earned nearly $22 million of his total earnings this way.

What we're watching: Huge disparities in the ratio of CEO-to-average-worker pay were consistent across the board, with all but one of the firms posting ratios far exceeding 100:1.

Clothing retailer Burlington Stores had the worst ratio, paying CEO Michael O'Sullivan 1,032 times the median employee salary of $12,427.

Aramark's Zillmer wasn't far behind, earning 880 times the average employee making $15,154.

Old and natural gas company UGI reported the smallest gap, with CEO Roger Perreault earning 85 times more than the median employee paid $71,717.

Of note: Burlington explained the gulf by pointing out that nearly 31,000 part-time associates didn't work for the entire year.