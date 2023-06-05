2 hours ago - Business

Philly's highest-paid CEOs

Isaac Avilucea
Data:SEC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Only half of Philly-area CEOs saw increases in their compensation in 2022 as the stock market posted its worst year since 2008.

What's happening: Axios analyzed financial disclosures from 12 of our region's largest publicly traded companies and found an even split between CEOs who watched their compensation rise and fall.

  • Six saw their salaries increase between 3.5% and 164% in 2022. The remaining took hits to their pay, two of them by more than 20%.

Zoom in: The leader of food services giant Aramark, John Zillmer, saw the biggest jump in pay — just over $8 million, per the SEC filings.

  • Marc Miller of Universal Health Services had the biggest decline. His total compensation dropped by more than $3 million.
  • Comcast's Brian Roberts remains the top-paid CEO, despite seeing a modest decrease in his salary as the company contends with losses in TV subscribers.

Yes, but: Much of the CEOs' compensation came in the form of stock and option grants, which are tied to the market.

  • Roberts earned nearly $22 million of his total earnings this way.

What we're watching: Huge disparities in the ratio of CEO-to-average-worker pay were consistent across the board, with all but one of the firms posting ratios far exceeding 100:1.

  • Clothing retailer Burlington Stores had the worst ratio, paying CEO Michael O'Sullivan 1,032 times the median employee salary of $12,427.
  • Aramark's Zillmer wasn't far behind, earning 880 times the average employee making $15,154.
  • Old and natural gas company UGI reported the smallest gap, with CEO Roger Perreault earning 85 times more than the median employee paid $71,717.

Of note: Burlington explained the gulf by pointing out that nearly 31,000 part-time associates didn't work for the entire year.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more