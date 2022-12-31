Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The stock market notched a fittingly downbeat end to its worst year since 2008 — and investors are nervous about the potential for another year of pain.

State of play: After dropping 0.3% on the final trading session of the year Friday, the S&P 500 finished 2022 down 19.4%.

It's the seventh worst year for the index on records stretching back to 1929, according to FactSet data.

That means 2022 ranks with the ugliest years of the Great Depression, the 2008 financial crisis and the dot com bust in the annals of market massacres.

The intrigue: What makes this year even more painful for investors is the fact that bonds — which traditionally do well when the stock market suffers, and can cushion the blow — were also hammered in 2022.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate — a broad benchmark for the American bond market — is down more than 12% in 2022, the worst showing in the history of the index. (Data goes back to the late 1970s.)

The big picture: The simultaneous collapse of bond and stock prices can both be traced back to the same sources — inflation and the Fed.

And with the Fed expected to keep raising rates in 2023, investors fear the bad times may continue.

How it works: In 2021 and 2022, prices increased at the fastest pace in 40 years, forcing the Fed respond with the sharpest rise in interest rates since the early 1980s.

Rising interest rates tend to hammer both the prices of stocks — especially highly valued tech shares — and bonds.

Thus, 2022 was a perfect cocktail for financial pain.

Yes, but: Before you grow too despondent over the state of your 401(k), keep things in perspective.

Remember, before 2022 came 2020 and 2021 — years in which the S&P 500 was up 16% and 27%, respectively.

Since the end of 2019, stocks are still up about 19% — meaning that, for all the wild swings of the last three years, investors have basically seen a three-year period of slightly below average performance. (The S&P is up about 7% in an average year, according to FactSet numbers.)

The bottom line: It was an ugly year for the ages. But over a slightly longer horizon, things don't seem all that bad.