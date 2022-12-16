Stocks slump in delayed Fed reaction

Stocks slumped for a second straight day as investors and traders limped to the end of a big week of news on inflation and interest rates.

Driving the news: The S&P 500 fell by 2.5% on Thursday, its steepest stumble since Nov. 2.

The interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq composite dropped 3.2%, likewise its worst decline since Nov. 2.

Flashback: If you're wondering about the significance of Nov. 2, it was a day when the Fed lifted interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, accompanied by hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank still had "a ways to go" before it stopped hiking.

Powell delivered a similar message Wednesday, saying there would be more pain to come for the economy, as the Fed continued raising rates. (The bank also raised rates by half a percentage point.)

The bottom line: Hopes that a rally this week could shave some of the ugly edges off a bad year for the stock market aren't panning out.