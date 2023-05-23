Share on email (opens in new window)

Demi Lovato and Ludacris will be here for the Welcome America festival this year. Photos: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty; Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty.

The countdown to the Welcome America festival is on.

Why it matters: The free festival sponsored by Wawa is the city’s biggest party, drawing more than 1 million attendees and generating more than $10 million for the area, per the organizers.

What's happening: The festival will span 16 days starting with the Juneteenth Block Party and ending with the July 4 concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pop star Demi Lovato and rapper Ludacris will headline the Independence Day outdoor concert, which will also feature Philly’s own Snacktime.

The organizers unveiled the festival’s line-up yesterday — and yes, you can expect the ever-popular hoagie day to be on that list.

What’s new this year: The festival will have wellness clinics, put on by Esperanza and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus: Hispanic Fiesta, hosted by the nonprofit Concilio since 1981, is partnering with Welcome America for the first time.

Flashback: The festival went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic and was a hybrid event in 2021 before going back to in-person activities last year.

What to expect —

June 19: The Juneteenth Block Party is a daylong, outdoor festival at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, featuring performances, family-friendly activities, music, DJ Spinderella, and vendors.

June 22: Fitness to Fly will feature performances and food trucks, as well as two clinics for kids with exercise and dance instruction, and cheer sessions by the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders. Sensory-friendly fitness classes will also be offered.

June 24-25: Hispanic Fiesta is an annual two-day festival celebrating Hispanic culture, with food, dancing, music and fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront.

June 28: Wawa Hoagie Day, with 7 tons of free hoagies served along Independence Mall.

June 30: The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus at the Independence Mall.

July 2: Gospel On Independence will showcase the Six Singing Sista’s Ensemble and Philly Remembers Choir at Independence Mall.

Plus: Several museums will offer free admission during the festival, including the Mütter Museum, Penn Museum and the Barnes Foundation.

How to watch: NBC10 will air live broadcasts of events and fireworks.

Go deeper: Find more events and information on the Welcome America Festival's website.