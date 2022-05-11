Wawa's Welcome America Festival returns bigger and better
Philadelphia's largest party is back and bigger than ever before.
What's happening: Wawa's Welcome America Festival will return to a fully in-person format this summer for the first time since 2019, with events and programming across the city.
- The free festival will double in length to 16 days, kicking off with a Juneteenth Block Party on June 19 and ending with the "Party on the Parkway" concert on July 4.
- Pop star Ava Max and singer Jason Derulo will headline the Independence Day concert and fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
What they're saying: Michael DelBene, president and CEO of the event, said during a news conference Tuesday that the festival serves as a bellwether for Philly.
- "If we're back, the city's back," he said. "It gives our city a reason to come together and celebrate all the things that we've been through, all the things that we've survived together."
Flashback: The pandemic forced the festival to go virtual in 2020, and organizers held a hybrid event in 2021, with a scaled-down July 4 concert at the Mann Center.
What to expect: This year's festival will include the following events:
- June 19: Juneteenth Block Party will feature live performances, vendors, food trucks, activities and more.
- June 26: Gospel singer Yolanda Yvette Adams will headline musical performances during "Gospel on Independence."
- June 29: Wawa Hoagie Day, with 7 tons of free Wawa Hoagies served along Independence Mall.
- July 1: Fireworks over Cherry Street Pier as well as a spotlight of notable moments in history for women and Indigenous, Black, Hispanic, Asian, immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities.
- July 2: A block party by Esperanza Arts Center will celebrate Latin and Hispanic cultures.
- July 3: The Philly POPS will perform at the Independence Mall.
Plus: More than two dozen museums will also offer free admission during the festival.
How to watch: NBC10 will air live broadcasts of events and fireworks.
- Parts of the festival can also be streamed on NBC's streaming services, including Peacock.
Go deeper: Find more events and information on the Welcome America Festival's website.
