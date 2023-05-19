32 mins ago - News
How much the Tiffany windows from Philly church auctioned for
A pair of round stained-glass Tiffany windows from a Black West Philly church were bought for $100,000 each at auction Thursday.
What’s happening: Freeman’s auction house in Philly sold the nearly eight-foot diameter windows to an anonymous buyer.
Catch up quick: The lead-glass windows were part of Hickman Temple AME Church for about a century.
- That was until the most recent owner of the site, Emmanuel Christian Center, unwittingly sold the windows last year to antiques collector Paul Brown for $6,000.
What to watch: Brown tells Axios he intends to give a portion of the proceeds to the Christian center.
This story may be updated with further developments.
