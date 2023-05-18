These rare finds could fetch $250,000 each. Photo Courtesy of Freeman’s .

A rare pair of Tiffany rose windows from a former African American church that were unwittingly sold are set for auction today.

Why it matters: The windows are both an example of Philadelphia’s rich architectural past as well as the pitfalls of preservation battles.

What’s happening: Freeman’s auction house in Philly estimates the two lead-glass round windows that once graced Hickman Temple AME Church in West Philadelphia will sell for as much as $250,000 each.

The live auction starts at 11am. Opening bids are set at $75,000 each.

The intrigue: A rose window from arguably America's most famous art glass designer is exceptionally rare to find on the open market — let alone a pair, says Tim Andreadis, Freeman's director of decorative arts and design.

Plus: Most Tiffany rose windows are located in historically protected churches.

Context: Late last year Paul Brown, a Lancaster antiques collector, purchased the windows for $6,000 from the church’s new owners, who had intended to destroy them while redeveloping the site.

Their Tiffany's provenance wasn't known at the time.

Flashback: The windows could have remained at the church had a push to designate the building a historical site succeeded.

The former owners of the church snuffed out that effort by outsiders because of worries it would decrease the property's value for sale offers.

Details: Each intricately made window is nearly 8 feet in diameter with 17 panels of glass.

The windows were placed in custom made wooden frames.

1 cool thing: The possession of two Tiffany rose windows by the former church indicates the enormous wealth the congregation had at the time, Andreadis tells Axios.

That’s because most Tiffany rose windows were one-offs.

What they’re saying: “We’re not likely to see another [rose window] come to auction,” Andreadis says.

What to watch: The windows could be separated and sold to two different buyers.