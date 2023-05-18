How Philly's new Council will govern with City Hall

The Democratic Party establishment is prevailing over the progressive movement in City Council races.

Why it matters: The mayor’s race got most attention during the primary, but legislators wield tremendous power over Philadelphia’s $6 billion budget, zoning and land issues, and thus have the ability to advance — or sink the next mayor’s agenda.

State of play: Party-backed candidates, both new and incumbents, are leading their far left-leaning counterparts in vote tallies.

Plus, several long-time incumbent Democrats ran unopposed.

The upshot: That could prove critical for Cherelle Parker, who captured the Democratic mayoral primary and is odds-on favorite to become Philly’s next mayor.

A pillar of the city’s Democratic establishment and powerful Northwest politician, Parker could see her tough-on-crime and moderate agenda advanced by the new Council, where she has allies from her years in the chamber.

Details: At-large Council incumbents Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas won their races, along with newcomers Rue Landau and Nina Ahmad, per the AP.

Incumbent Jim Harrity was leading for the last Democratic nomination, per the latest results.

Meanwhile, incumbent Anthony Williams won his 9th District race, according to the AP, and Quetcy Lozada won in the 7th District, per the latest count.

👀 What we’re watching: Incumbent Cindy Bass has a razor thin lead in the 8th District over progressive challenger Seth Anderson-Oberman, with 185 of 187 divisions reported.

The intrigue: While five Republicans will move on to the general election, it remains to be seen whether they can prevail over Working Families or other independent parties for either of the two seats designated for the “minority” party.

What they're saying: Political analyst Mustafa Rashed tells Axios he doesn't see stark "ideological differences" between Parker and what's likely to be a "centrist" legislative body that'll respect her deep ties in government and probably won't hang up her agenda.

"Most mayors usually get a clear runway to enact their plan," he said.

2 cool things: Landau would become the first openly LGBTQ member on Council if she wins in November.