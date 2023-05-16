Share on email (opens in new window)

It rarely feels this empty, does it? Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Philadelphia International Airport's economy parking is doubling in size over the next few weeks ahead of what's expected to be the busiest summer travel season since the pandemic.

Driving the news: The economy lot will have 3,600 spots available.

Why it matters: It's welcome relief for travelers who will pay $15 a day to park economy rather than the $28 daily rate for the airport's other garages.

Details: Philly expects more than 4 million passengers to fly out of its airport this summer, up 12% from last year, per the Inquirer.

That's still fewer than the record 4.69 million departing passengers Philly had in 2019, per the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Catchup quick: The airport shuttered economy parking during the pandemic but reopened about 1,800 of 7,100 spots last year. The unused part of the lot accommodates the airport's cargo partners, officials told the Inquirer.

If you go: 4400 Island Avenue; free shuttle service to terminals.