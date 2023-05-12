2 hours ago - Things to Do
Predicting Taylor Swift's surprise songs for Philly
I've been tagged in as Axios Philadelphia's resident Swiftie to offer my prognostications on the "surprise songs" Taylor Swift will play at her shows this weekend — and I feel reasonably confident we can predict one for each night.
Friday: "Ronan"
- Arguably the most heart-wrenching song in Taylor's catalog, she wrote it to honor 3-year-old Ronan Thompson, who died of cancer in 2011. Today would have been Ronan's 16th birthday. His mom Maya will be in attendance.
Saturday: "gold rush"
- It mentions an "Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door." Come on. Of course, we still don't know whether Taylor's talking about the team or the band — something I've been emailing her publicist, Tree Paine, about for months now.
Sunday: "The Best Day"
- It's Mother's Day. It's about Taylor's mom, Andrea. What more do you need?
What I'm hoping for: I'll be there Saturday and Sunday and I'd give anything for "Long Live."
