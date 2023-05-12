I've been tagged in as Axios Philadelphia's resident Swiftie to offer my prognostications on the "surprise songs" Taylor Swift will play at her shows this weekend — and I feel reasonably confident we can predict one for each night.

Friday: "Ronan"

Arguably the most heart-wrenching song in Taylor's catalog, she wrote it to honor 3-year-old Ronan Thompson, who died of cancer in 2011. Today would have been Ronan's 16th birthday. His mom Maya will be in attendance.

Saturday: "gold rush"

It mentions an "Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door." Come on. Of course, we still don't know whether Taylor's talking about the team or the band — something I've been emailing her publicist, Tree Paine, about for months now.

Sunday: "The Best Day"

It's Mother's Day. It's about Taylor's mom, Andrea. What more do you need?

What I'm hoping for: I'll be there Saturday and Sunday and I'd give anything for "Long Live."