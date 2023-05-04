Philadelphia's police watchdog was set to greenlight a top official this week — but was undone by a procedural kerfuffle.

Driving the news: Catherine Twigg, a deputy attorney general at the Pennsylvania AG’s office, already accepted an offer to become general counsel of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC), commissioners revealed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Yes, but: Commissioner Rosaura Torres Thomas said the board violated protocol by not first publicly approving the nomination before an offer was extended to Twigg — who already has a start date.

Why it matters: General counsel is one of the most important roles at CPOC, which can issue subpoenas to compel police officers to participate in the commission’s investigations.

What's happening: The agency has been under fire from within its own ranks for not hiring a permanent executive director almost two years after being established by City Council.

Now this week's vote on Twigg was delayed because of the procedural flap.

The board will soon reconvene at a special meeting to sign off on Twigg’s appointment, commission chair Jahlee Hatchett tells Axios.

What they’re saying: It’s paramount for the board to follow its own rules as a watchdog of another powerful government agency, said Torres Thomas: “When things are not done correctly in the office, everything can go haywire.”

Details: Twigg was among two candidates brought in for a second round of interviews, per the commissioners.

The board’s top choice – whom Torres Thomas identified to Axios as Tracy Tripp, a former prosecutor in Larry Krasner’s office – declined the offer.

The candidate: Twigg, a Temple law school graduate, declined to comment. She works in the civil rights and fair labor section of the AG’s office.

She investigated police misconduct in Washington D.C. and New York and interned with the Justice Department and the Defender Association of Philadelphia, according to her LinkedIn profile.

What we’re watching: Hatchett tells Axios he expects an offer will be made this month to one of five finalists for CPOC’s executive director.