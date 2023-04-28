51 mins ago - News

Big weekend road closures for Broad Street Run

Mike D'Onofrio
Map of Philadelphia showing the route of the 2023 Broad Street Run. Map: Axios Visuals

The Broad Street Run returns on Sunday with a new awards category and finish line.

Why it matters: The 43rd annual race will bring tens of thousands to the city for one of the largest and fastest 10-milers in the U.S. — along with traffic troubles.

What’s happening: Nearly all of Broad Street will be shut down for the race, with road closures beginning at 2am Sunday.

  • The closures stretch from Olney Avenue in North Philly down to the stadiums in South Philly, running down the center of the city and preventing east-west movement across Philly for vehicles. (Check out the full list.)

Zoom in: The city will also put in place parking restrictions along the route.

  • Vehicles parked on the route will receive a "courtesy tow" starting Saturday.

‼️ You've been warned: Avoid areas around the route Sunday, the city says.

  • I-676 will remain open. That's your best way to cross town during the race.

On the bright side: The city expects to start lifting parking restrictions around 1pm as the course is cleared.

By the numbers: More than 36,000 people are registered for the race.

  • The oldest runner is 91 years old and the youngest is 7.

New this year: The finish line is on 11th Street between the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field due to construction on Broad Street in the Navy Yard.

☔ Weather: Rain expected on Sunday with a high of 68.

How to watch: NBC10 will broadcast and stream the race.

  • The run starts at 8am.
