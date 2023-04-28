Big weekend road closures for Broad Street Run
The Broad Street Run returns on Sunday with a new awards category and finish line.
Why it matters: The 43rd annual race will bring tens of thousands to the city for one of the largest and fastest 10-milers in the U.S. — along with traffic troubles.
What’s happening: Nearly all of Broad Street will be shut down for the race, with road closures beginning at 2am Sunday.
- The closures stretch from Olney Avenue in North Philly down to the stadiums in South Philly, running down the center of the city and preventing east-west movement across Philly for vehicles. (Check out the full list.)
Zoom in: The city will also put in place parking restrictions along the route.
- Vehicles parked on the route will receive a "courtesy tow" starting Saturday.
‼️ You've been warned: Avoid areas around the route Sunday, the city says.
- I-676 will remain open. That's your best way to cross town during the race.
On the bright side: The city expects to start lifting parking restrictions around 1pm as the course is cleared.
By the numbers: More than 36,000 people are registered for the race.
- The oldest runner is 91 years old and the youngest is 7.
New this year: The finish line is on 11th Street between the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field due to construction on Broad Street in the Navy Yard.
- And nonbinary runners can qualify for their own awards category for the first time — part of a growing nationwide trend that actually began here in 2021 with the Philadelphia Distance Run.
☔ Weather: Rain expected on Sunday with a high of 68.
How to watch: NBC10 will broadcast and stream the race.
- The run starts at 8am.
