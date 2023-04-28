Big weekend road closures for Broad Street Run

Map of Philadelphia showing the route of the 2023 Broad Street Run. Map: Axios Visuals

The Broad Street Run returns on Sunday with a new awards category and finish line.

Why it matters: The 43rd annual race will bring tens of thousands to the city for one of the largest and fastest 10-milers in the U.S. — along with traffic troubles.

What’s happening: Nearly all of Broad Street will be shut down for the race, with road closures beginning at 2am Sunday.

The closures stretch from Olney Avenue in North Philly down to the stadiums in South Philly, running down the center of the city and preventing east-west movement across Philly for vehicles. (Check out the full list.)

Zoom in: The city will also put in place parking restrictions along the route.

Vehicles parked on the route will receive a "courtesy tow" starting Saturday.

‼️ You've been warned: Avoid areas around the route Sunday, the city says.

I-676 will remain open. That's your best way to cross town during the race.

On the bright side: The city expects to start lifting parking restrictions around 1pm as the course is cleared.

By the numbers: More than 36,000 people are registered for the race.

The oldest runner is 91 years old and the youngest is 7.

New this year: The finish line is on 11th Street between the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field due to construction on Broad Street in the Navy Yard.

And nonbinary runners can qualify for their own awards category for the first time — part of a growing nationwide trend that actually began here in 2021 with the Philadelphia Distance Run.

☔ Weather: Rain expected on Sunday with a high of 68.

How to watch: NBC10 will broadcast and stream the race.