Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart was the most popular grocer in the Philadelphia metro area last year.

The big box chain gobbled up 17.8% of the market share, per a recent report from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Why it matters: The ever-increasing cost of groceries due to high inflation rates could be driving shoppers to seek the best deals at big chains.

The big picture: Walmart also reigned as the nation’s top grocery store with a quarter of the market share last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Yes, but: We love to shop local, too.

Acme — or“Ak-a-me" as we like to call it — had the second largest market share last year at 13.7%.

Of note: Acme’s parent company, Albertsons, merged with Kroger last year. Acme once dominated grocery shopping in the region.

By the numbers: Our third, fourth and fifth favorite grocery stores were:

Giant Food Store (12.4%)

ShopRite (9.4%)

Costco (5.6%)

What to watch: Amazon could expand its footprint in the region.