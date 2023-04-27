54 mins ago - News
Philadelphia's favorite grocery stores
Walmart was the most popular grocer in the Philadelphia metro area last year.
- The big box chain gobbled up 17.8% of the market share, per a recent report from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.
Why it matters: The ever-increasing cost of groceries due to high inflation rates could be driving shoppers to seek the best deals at big chains.
The big picture: Walmart also reigned as the nation’s top grocery store with a quarter of the market share last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.
Yes, but: We love to shop local, too.
- Acme — or“Ak-a-me" as we like to call it — had the second largest market share last year at 13.7%.
- Of note: Acme’s parent company, Albertsons, merged with Kroger last year. Acme once dominated grocery shopping in the region.
By the numbers: Our third, fourth and fifth favorite grocery stores were:
- Giant Food Store (12.4%)
- ShopRite (9.4%)
- Costco (5.6%)
What to watch: Amazon could expand its footprint in the region.
- Two Amazon Fresh stores are already operating outside Philly, and a handful of others have been proposed in the region, including at least two in the city, per the Philadelphia Business Journal.
- Plus: Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods in 2017, is looking to expand its grocery wing, Axios' Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin write.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.