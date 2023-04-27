Carpenters' Hall has a reopening date

Carpenters' Hall is reopening to the public this summer after being closed for more than a year.

Driving the news: The July 3 reopening coincides with a new exhibition, "Artifacts and Architecture," featuring artifacts uncovered as part of a $3 million preservation project plus photographs of the project from Kat Kendon, the group said in a statement.

The preservation project was undertaken in anticipation of next year’s 300th anniversary of The Carpenters' Company, which runs the hall.

Catch up quick: The building — voted Philadelphia’s best by Axios readers — has been closed since last April because of the preservation project. It was scheduled to reopen in February, but a Christmas Eve blaze pushed back that timeline.

The fire caused extensive damage to the basement.

The hall has raised nearly $64,000 to offset the cost of repairs via GoFundMe.

Between the lines: ATF spokesman Alan Gilmore tells Axios that no arrests have been made in the case. The agency’s laboratory was analyzing evidence recovered by investigators, but Gilmore couldn’t elaborate on the evidence or say when results would be returned.

The intrigue: Carpenters' Hall is considered the "Birthplace of Liberty" and hosted the meetings of the First Continental Congress in 1774.