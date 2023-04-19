WXPN announces XPoNential festival lineup

WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival returns this year with a jam-packed lineup and changes for its 30th anniversary.

Driving the news: Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Leyla McCalla, and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers are among the headliners for the public radio station’s three-day festival on the Camden waterfront.

The date: Sept. 22-24.

Flashback: The member-supported radio station has put on the outdoor festival since 1994, with the exception of the first two years of the pandemic.

Details: Artists — including Moustapha Noumbissi, Tegan and Sara, and Don McCloskey — will play on two stages at Wiggins Park.

Of note: WXPN will announce additional artists leading up to the festival.

What’s new: For the first time in 11 years, the festival will not include evening concerts at the nearby Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Plus: The festival will include artist meet-and-greets for WXPN members, a children’s activities area and food and drink vendors.

What’s next: Tickets go on sale 10am Friday on WXPN’s website.

Cost: A one-day pass is $75; three-day pass $216; and children aged 2-12 $10. Member discounts are available.

💭 Mike’s thought bubble: The children’s activity area may be the added bonus that gets me to the festival this year!