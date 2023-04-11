We tried Meglio Pizzeria's tacos in Newtown

👋 Isaac here! I’ve got a reputation to uphold as our resident taco taster … and I found another fire spot in honor of Taco Tuesday.

The intrigue: Nestled in Newtown, Meglio Pizzeria doesn’t strike you as a haven for the hard- (or soft) shelled favorites. But wood-fired pizzas aren’t the only thing they do well here.

What I ordered: The double-wrapped soft corn tortillas sturdily blanketed a generous portion of savory steak, chopped onions, cilantro and melted cheese. It was like a Mexican-Italian mashup in your mouth.

Plus, the red sauce was smoky with a hint of chipotle.

If you go: You can get tacos any time, but the pizzeria has additional offerings, including burritos and fajitas, as part of its Mexican Monday lineup.

The bottom line: Usually, three tacos isn’t enough to fill me up, but these did the trick. Each bite had me as energized as LeBron James in this video.