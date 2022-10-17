30 mins ago - Food and Drink
This hidden gem in Bucks County serves up delicious tacos
If you're looking for a hidden taco gem in the 'burbs, you'll find it at Taqueria Los 4 Hermanos in Warminster.
- The restaurant opened last year at 12115 Centennial Station Dr., tucked away next to a senior living facility.
Heads up: I nearly missed it when driving there, but once you spot the colorful sign, you'll quickly realize you're in the right spot.
State of plate: I ordered four tacos: asada, carne enchilada, chicken tinga and chorizo.
- As you know, I love when places strip down tacos to their basics, and the simplicity of these rival La Chingonita in Philly.
- It's a toss up between the carne enchilada and chorizo for my favorite. The carne enchilada was marinated in a sauce that tasted similar to red chile-soaked carne adovada that I get back home in New Mexico, and there was a healthy heaping of Mexican sausage on the other.
Plus: You've got to try the "secret" homemade red sauce served with their tacos.
- A worker couldn't tell me what peppers are in it, but the sauce was so hot it'll make your ice (eyes) water — a little joke we use to talk about our hot chile in the Land of Enchantment.
