Note: Counts of stolen vehicle incidents are unique incidents. If multiple cars are stolen in the same incident then it is only counted once; Data: Philadelphia Police Department; Chart: Axios Visuals

Car thefts are on the rise in Philly and a TikTok trend may be to blame.

What’s happening: Thefts of Kias and Hyundais are driving the surge, accounting for nearly 58% of the 5,110 stolen vehicle reports during the first three months of the year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Why it matters: Kias and Hyundais became a target due to a design flaw, forcing owners to use old-fashioned steering-wheel locks to keep their cars safe, Axios' Annalise Frank writes.

The big picture: Other major cities including Atlanta and Chicago, have seen a significant rise in car theft, particularly among Kias and Hyundais, Axios’ Herb Scribner writes.

By the numbers: Car theft reports in Philly over the past year ending in March topped 15,840 — up 61.5% compared to the prior year, per police data.

Thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais started picking up mid-2022, reaching a high of 1,087 incidents in January compared to 89 during the same time back in 2021.

Between the lines: Nearly all of the stolen vehicle reports for Kias and Hyundais involve thieves breaking a window, removing part of the steering column, and using a USB device to start the vehicles, Capt. Jason Smith, head of the department’s major crimes unit, tells Axios.

Knowledge of the design flaw came from a recent TikTok challenge.

Police think juveniles are behind the “overwhelming majority” of the vehicle thefts, Smith said.

The intrigue: The ease of stealing Kias and Hyundais is being attributed to a decline in carjackings, which are down 31% through April 4 compared to the same time in 2022, Capt. Smith said.

Of note: Kias and Hyundais, typically, are not targets for carjackings because they’re so easy to steal.

"It all started with this TikTok challenge, and it just grew from there and now it's just common knowledge," he said.

The bottom line: In response, Kia and Hyundai have both released "theft deterrent software" for more than 8 million vehicles.