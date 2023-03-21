Car thefts are on the rise across multiple cities nationwide, according to new data, and a recent social media trend may be to blame.

Driving the news: Major cities across the U.S., including Milwaukee, Cleveland and Chicago, saw a significant rise in car thefts from 2019 to 2022, according to new data from USAFacts. Many are pointing to a recent TikTok trend showing how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The data comes from 500 police departments with the most vehicle thefts in the last five years. About one-fifth of those departments had data for 2022. USAFacts combined the data with data from the FBI, as well as statewide data for 10 states.

What's happening: Kia and Hyundai thefts surged in cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and Baltimore.

In Cleveland, 67% of reported car thefts in December 2022 were of Kias or Hyundais.

But cities such as San Francisco, San Diego and Fort Worth, Texas, saw thefts stay closer to average theft numbers, according to the data.

By the numbers: There were 468,821 total thefts reported in 2022 across all the cities reviewed by the USAFacts data.

That's much higher than in 2021 (411,935 reported thefts), as well as in 2020 (361, 550) and 2019 (318,467).

Thefts in some areas jumped 400% from 2019 to 2022, while others rose by at least 100%, according to USAFacts.

Yes, but: Not everyone is experiencing these thefts the same way. For example, thefts rose in Kansas City, but dropped in other areas of Missouri, per USAFacts.

The big picture: Thieves across America are stealing Hyundais and Kias in seconds most due to design flaws in the cars, Axios' Annalise Frank writes.

Thieves will break windows and remove parts of the steering column cover, then start the vehicle with a screwdriver, or a plugin from a USB device.

Knowledge of this tactic came from a recent challenge on TikTok, which encouraged thieves to target these vehicles.

What's next: Kia and Hyundai both released new "theft deterrent software" for more than 8 million vehicles in response to the trend.