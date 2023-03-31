Sips, sports, the Sphinx. Sufferin’ succotash, there’s so much to do this weekend in Philly:

🌮 Snap up faux fish tacos and other delectable plant-based foods at a special vegan popup from Fitz on 4th chef Alison Fitzpatrick at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Today-Sunday, 11:30am-2:30pm. Price of admission gets you access to the pop-up.

Tour the world-famous works of sculptor Seward Johnson Atelier, which are lining the streets of the Mayfair business district through Sept. 30.

🇺🇲 Not exactly sea to shining sea. Seven performers hilariously retell the story of the American Revolution while crammed onto a 21-square-foot platform that’s two feet off the ground. Friday, Saturday at the Christ Church Neighborhood House. Tickets: $15-$25

🎙️ Love the sweet, soulful sounds of R&B? Check out Howard Hewett, who takes center stage at the City Winery. He’s billed as one of the most talented vocalists of the post-Marvin Gaye era. Friday: doors open at 5pm. Tickets: $45+

🖼️ Up Late with the Sphinx: The kiddos will enjoy a late night of activities, games and more at Penn Museum. Friday, 5-10pm for children 6+. Tickets: $30

🏀 It’s a sporting bonanza at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers take on the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7pm. The Flyers battle the Buffalo Sabres Saturday at 7pm. And your Philadelphia Wings host the Rochester Knighthawks in lacrosse Sunday at 6pm. Tickets: $40+ for Sixers; $25+ for Flyers; $20+ for Wings.

🪄 Alakazam! I’m slammed. If you like drinks and illusions, check out the wine and magic show Saturday from 6:30-8pm at the Nosey Palate. Tickets: $60

🍺 Calling all brewheads. It’s time for the annual Brewmasters' Beer Fest. Play mini-golf and enjoy your favorite suds from more than a dozen breweries at Libertee Grounds. Saturday, 1-6pm. Tickets: $55