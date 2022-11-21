The Fitz on 4th chef Alison Fitzpatrick. Photo courtesy of the restaurant

We asked Fitzgerald a few questions for a holiday edition of our culinary advice series.

Tips for at-home cooks? Prepping ahead is key. Doing things last-minute causes stress and doesn’t enable you to enjoy your family and friends.

Make sure everyone brings a dish.

Must-have tools on Thanksgiving? A sharp knife and ricer for the potatoes.

Most overlooked spice? Sage, especially if you make an oil out of it and drizzle it over salad greens or even soups.

Favorite home cooked meal, both meat and vegan? Short ribs with mashed potatoes was my go-to for many years.

On the vegan side, I make a mean mushroom pasta.

What's your go-to dish at your favorite local restaurant? Suraya. I love their confit potatoes.

What do you tell meat-eaters about plant-based lifestyle? We’re not angry vegans. We’re people who want to have Philadelphians enjoy one more vegan meal per week.

I don’t want to be judgmental for what anybody eats because it’s not my business.

What are you thankful for? Number one, my health because without it I wouldn’t be good to anybody. Secondly, my family, and third, this neighborhood that has so graciously embraced us.

How do you unplug from holiday madness? I walk my dog, and I walk to work. I refinish furniture, too.

My garage is not for my car, it’s for me picking dressers out of the trash and refurbishing them.

Football rooting interests this weekend? Go Birds!!!