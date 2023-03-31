Boygenius' big debut couldn't have happened without Philadelphia

Little-known fact: Boygenius was born in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: Music insiders are raving about today’s release of the indie rockers' debut album, “The Record.”

WXPN will be “playing the hell out of it” in the coming weeks, publicist Elise Brown tells Axios.

How it happened: All three bandmates are successful solo artists in their own right. Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers previously opened for Julien Baker.

She talked up Dacus and Bridgers to each other, and they met for the first time at Philly’s NonComm. The trio only planned to write a single song, but it turned into a six-track EP released in 2018. And here we are.

Why it matters: Boygenius joins badasses Meek Mill, the War on Drugs, et al in the diverse, Philly-linked pantheon of successful musical stars.

What they’re saying: “The power of boygenius is how something weird, unpredictable, and slightly dangerous happens when these three musical minds meld,” Rolling Stone wrote of “The Record.”

What we’re watching: World Cafe host Raina Douris is taping an interview with the songwriters next week for a national segment that'll run in May.

💭 Thought bubble from our own Shane Savitsky, who's a boygenius superfan:

I was in the crowd for the first show Lucy and Julien ever played together, so you can be sure I’ll be spinning this one all day. I wasn’t lucky enough to get an early copy, but if the single "Not Strong Enough" and the staggering early reviews are any indication, this is set to be huge.