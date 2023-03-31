Boygenius' big debut couldn't have happened without Philadelphia
Little-known fact: Boygenius was born in Philadelphia.
Driving the news: Music insiders are raving about today’s release of the indie rockers' debut album, “The Record.”
- WXPN will be “playing the hell out of it” in the coming weeks, publicist Elise Brown tells Axios.
How it happened: All three bandmates are successful solo artists in their own right. Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers previously opened for Julien Baker.
- She talked up Dacus and Bridgers to each other, and they met for the first time at Philly’s NonComm. The trio only planned to write a single song, but it turned into a six-track EP released in 2018. And here we are.
Why it matters: Boygenius joins badasses Meek Mill, the War on Drugs, et al in the diverse, Philly-linked pantheon of successful musical stars.
What they’re saying: “The power of boygenius is how something weird, unpredictable, and slightly dangerous happens when these three musical minds meld,” Rolling Stone wrote of “The Record.”
What we’re watching: World Cafe host Raina Douris is taping an interview with the songwriters next week for a national segment that'll run in May.
💭 Thought bubble from our own Shane Savitsky, who's a boygenius superfan:
I was in the crowd for the first show Lucy and Julien ever played together, so you can be sure I’ll be spinning this one all day. I wasn’t lucky enough to get an early copy, but if the single "Not Strong Enough" and the staggering early reviews are any indication, this is set to be huge.
- Now we just need them to announce a Philly show — since, you know, Lucy lives here and all.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.