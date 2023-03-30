2 hours ago - Sports

Phillies' 2023 projected standing in the NL

Isaac Avilucea
Data: FanGraphs; Table: Axios Visuals
MLB's Opening Day is here, but the Phillies are playing away against the Texas Rangers (4:05pm).

  • Our home opener is April 6.

In the meantime, Axios Sports’ Jeff Tracy and Kendall Baker looked at projected standings in the National League and mashed up a smart-brevity take on the season for us.

Each team in five words or less:

  • Braves (projected record: 93-69): Young core ready to dominate.
  • Padres (91-71): This roster is absolutely stacked.
  • Mets (90-72): Cohen spends; can he win?
  • Dodgers (88-74): Not favored? A refreshing change.
  • Cardinals (87-75): Lars Nootbaar breakout incoming.
  • Brewers (85-77): Pitchers are legit. But offense?
  • Phillies (85-77): Gained Trea, but lost Rhys.
  • Giants (84-78): Lineup could sure use Correa!
  • Marlins (80-82): Almost contenders. This the year?
  • Diamondbacks (79-83): Bold prediction: wild card team.
  • Cubs (77-85): Can Bellinger regain MVP form?
  • Pirates (75-87): Oneil Cruz, Statcast superstar.
  • Reds (70-92): Sneaky talent, but still rebuilding.
  • Nationals (66-96): They'll always have 2019.
  • Rockies (66-96): So. Many. Injuries. Bummer.

Awards predictions:

  • MVP: Juan Soto (LF, Padres)
  • Cy Young: Spencer Strider (RHP, Braves)
  • Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll (LF, Diamondbacks)
