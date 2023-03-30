Data: FanGraphs; Table: Axios Visuals

MLB's Opening Day is here, but the Phillies are playing away against the Texas Rangers (4:05pm).

Our home opener is April 6.

In the meantime, Axios Sports’ Jeff Tracy and Kendall Baker looked at projected standings in the National League and mashed up a smart-brevity take on the season for us.

Each team in five words or less:

Braves (projected record: 93-69): Young core ready to dominate.

Young core ready to dominate. Padres (91-71): This roster is absolutely stacked.

This roster is absolutely stacked. Mets (90-72): Cohen spends; can he win?

Cohen spends; can he win? Dodgers (88-74): Not favored? A refreshing change.

Not favored? A refreshing change. Cardinals (87-75): Lars Nootbaar breakout incoming.

Lars Nootbaar breakout incoming. Brewers (85-77): Pitchers are legit. But offense?

Pitchers are legit. But offense? Phillies (85-77): Gained Trea, but lost Rhys.

Gained Trea, but lost Rhys. Giants (84-78): Lineup could sure use Correa!

Lineup could sure use Correa! Marlins (80-82): Almost contenders. This the year?

Almost contenders. This the year? Diamondbacks (79-83): Bold prediction: wild card team.

Bold prediction: wild card team. Cubs (77-85): Can Bellinger regain MVP form?

Can Bellinger regain MVP form? Pirates (75-87): Oneil Cruz, Statcast superstar.

Oneil Cruz, Statcast superstar. Reds (70-92): Sneaky talent, but still rebuilding.

Sneaky talent, but still rebuilding. Nationals (66-96): They'll always have 2019.

They'll always have 2019. Rockies (66-96): So. Many. Injuries. Bummer.

Awards predictions: