2 hours ago - Sports
Phillies' 2023 projected standing in the NL
MLB's Opening Day is here, but the Phillies are playing away against the Texas Rangers (4:05pm).
- Our home opener is April 6.
In the meantime, Axios Sports’ Jeff Tracy and Kendall Baker looked at projected standings in the National League and mashed up a smart-brevity take on the season for us.
Each team in five words or less:
- Braves (projected record: 93-69): Young core ready to dominate.
- Padres (91-71): This roster is absolutely stacked.
- Mets (90-72): Cohen spends; can he win?
- Dodgers (88-74): Not favored? A refreshing change.
- Cardinals (87-75): Lars Nootbaar breakout incoming.
- Brewers (85-77): Pitchers are legit. But offense?
- Phillies (85-77): Gained Trea, but lost Rhys.
- Giants (84-78): Lineup could sure use Correa!
- Marlins (80-82): Almost contenders. This the year?
- Diamondbacks (79-83): Bold prediction: wild card team.
- Cubs (77-85): Can Bellinger regain MVP form?
- Pirates (75-87): Oneil Cruz, Statcast superstar.
- Reds (70-92): Sneaky talent, but still rebuilding.
- Nationals (66-96): They'll always have 2019.
- Rockies (66-96): So. Many. Injuries. Bummer.
Awards predictions:
- MVP: Juan Soto (LF, Padres)
- Cy Young: Spencer Strider (RHP, Braves)
- Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll (LF, Diamondbacks)
