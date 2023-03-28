Two Robbers has good eats, fire drinks
The curvaceous Hulk green exterior and burnt-orange and banana-yellow walls inside the Two Robbers seltzer taproom make you feel like you’ve stepped into the pages of a comic.
- Makes sense, considering that the brother-owners are producing a comic book about the restaurant’s origin story and evolution.
The intrigue: It can feel like a Herculean task for a meat-lover like me to find a burger spot with vegan options for my girlfriend. Not at Two Robbers, which opened a few months ago across the street from Frankford Hall in Fishtown.
What we ordered: The best-selling double-smash burger was delectable, served on a potato bun with pickles, onion, cheese and a Thousand Island-like sauce that made you want seconds. My girlfriend got the grilled avocado, which was cut in half and drizzled with ponzu and wasabi.
- The burger sauce — a combo of mayo, ketchup and Sriracha, per my waiter — had just enough sting and doubled as a dipping condiment for the piping-hot fries.
The cocktails: They were the showstopper.
- The specialty Mango Punch Michelada — one of my favorite drinks — was light and fizzy, its seltzer base a nice substitute for the heavier beer that's traditionally used to make the drink.
The only drawback: They were out of the Portobello Juicy Lucy, which had caught my girlfriend's eye. Our waiter said they’re looking to add more to the menu in the coming months, though.
