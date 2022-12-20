3 holiday drink recipes to make at home

This michelada is bursting with all the colors of the season. Photo: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Silver and gold. Everyone wishes for silver and gold — tequila, that is.

Need some holiday sips to get you through that visit from the in-laws or to drown out the noise, noise, noise as the kids play with their toys, toys, toys? We've got you covered.

Grinch Punch: Your guests will be green with envy when they taste this fruity concoction.

Add 1 ½ ounces of Midori liqueur, an ounce of clear rum, five ounces of lemon lime soda to a glass with ice, stir and top with a maraschino cherry.

Michelada: When done right, these come out looking as red as Santa's suit.

Run a lime wedge around the glass rim, add Tajín (chili lime salt), pour tomato juice (V8 or Clamato works best), beer, hot sauce and lime juice and mix.

Isaac's pro tip: Add a shot of tequila if you want to stiffen it up a bit, but if you enjoy yours more on the tomatoey side like me, fill up the cup more than halfway with tomato juice, and use only Modelo Especial or Stella Artois for the beer. Cheers!

Bourbon Eggnog: This is admittedly a bit of an undertaking, but worth the work to spike a holiday classic, per Philly Mag.

6 eggs, yolks and whites separated

1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp. sugar

6 oz. Belle Meade Bourbon

2 oz. coffee liqueur

3 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

6 dashes Angostura Bitters

Beat egg yolks, mix in ½ cup sugar, followed by the next five ingredients. Chill mix. Beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar. Beat until hard peaks develop. Fold mix into egg whites.

Go deeper with more recipes via Philly Mag.