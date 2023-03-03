Roses are red. Violets are blue. Yes, the Flower Show is here, but Philadelphia’s got other things to do:

👭 Badass Women’s History Tour: Honor pioneering women who etched their names in Philadelphia history — everyone from Ona Judge, who escaped slavery, to gay rights activist Barbara Gittings. Tours are Friday-Monday, 11. Tickets: $59

⛸️ RiverRink Winterfest: It’s the last weekend to glide on the ice, saddle up next to a fire pit with a hot cocoa or lounge in a cozy cabin. Or, for the older crowd, re-live your college days and win some cool prizes with a keg stand at the Kick the Keg event. 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

🚋 Sisterhood Sit-in Trolley: The Rebel Rides trolley tour is a circuit of Black women-owned businesses, including Harriett’s, French Toast Bites, Ceramic Concepts, Bookers, Modest Transitions and Nyambi Naturals Urban Beauty. Saturdays, Tickets: $40, 258 E. Girard Avenue.

👠 Strike a pose and strut your stuff while strolling over to catch the design competition and runway shows that cap Philly Fashion Week at Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia. Saturday and Sunday, 7-10pm. Tickets: 43+

🎨 Henry Taylor: Nothing Change, Nothing Strange: True to the name, the famous Black’s artist proves you can create art out of virtually anything, turning things he found in his Los Angeles and Philadelphia homes into stunning assemblages, tapestries and textiles. Free. Through July 23, Fabric Workshop and Museum.