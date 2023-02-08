The 11 biggest events in Philadelphia this year
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar. Here’s what to look forward to in Philadelphia in 2023.
1 big event: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
West Reading native Taylor Swift is giving Philadelphia-area fans with three opportunities to see her live this spring. The 11-time Grammy winner will be performing her entire catalog of albums on this tour. Tickets are still available on resale sites.
- When: May 12–14
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field
- Details: Event details are available here.
More events this year:
🎬 Feb. 18–Aug. 27: Disney100: The Exhibition
💐 Mar. 4–12: Philadelphia Flower Show
🎭 Mar. 23–April 2: Philly Theatre Week
⚾️ April 6: Phillies Home Opener
✊🏿 June 18: Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival
🇺🇸 June 19–July 4: Wawa Welcome America
🎨 June 24–25: Manayunk Arts Festival
🎤 July 12: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour
🎞 Nov. 2–12: Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
🏃♂️ Nov. 17–19: Philadelphia Marathon
