Get into the playoffs spirit with Eagles food and drink specials

Mike D'Onofrio
A football sitting on a bar in front of televisions

Tinsel's Eagles-themed bar in Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of Tinsel

Philadelphia is hyped for Eagles playoffs and bars, restaurants and other businesses are all in. Here's what we're most excited about:

Tinsel Takes Flight: Tinsel has gone green. The popular holiday pop-up bar opened an Eagles-themed version this week at 116 12th St.

  • Order specialty cocktails, including "Hurts So Good," and "Swole Batman," seasonal beers and keepsake glassware.
  • The bar will remain open every day throughout the playoffs, with a $5 cover starting at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Free hot dogs: Dietz & Watson is doling out its special "Bird Dog" for free today and tomorrow at select locations.

  • The Bird Dog includes a Dietz & Watson beef frank, topped with chopped long hots, provolone and crunchy fried onions all inside a green bun.

Playoffs beer: Evil Genius has brewed up a new IPA named "Playoffs!?" — featuring orange and vanilla flavors they describe as a "creamsicle without the brain freeze."

  • The brewery also brought back "Fly Like an Eagle," its "wooder" ice inspired milkshake-style IPA in two flavors. These beers are exclusively available at its Fishtown taproom.

Green-out: Skyscrapers and buildings across the city are lit up for the Birds, including One Liberty Place.

