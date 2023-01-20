Philadelphia is hyped for Eagles playoffs and bars, restaurants and other businesses are all in. Here's what we're most excited about:

Tinsel Takes Flight: Tinsel has gone green. The popular holiday pop-up bar opened an Eagles-themed version this week at 116 12th St.

Order specialty cocktails, including "Hurts So Good," and "Swole Batman," seasonal beers and keepsake glassware.

The bar will remain open every day throughout the playoffs, with a $5 cover starting at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Free hot dogs: Dietz & Watson is doling out its special "Bird Dog" for free today and tomorrow at select locations.

The Bird Dog includes a Dietz & Watson beef frank, topped with chopped long hots, provolone and crunchy fried onions all inside a green bun.

Playoffs beer: Evil Genius has brewed up a new IPA named "Playoffs!?" — featuring orange and vanilla flavors they describe as a "creamsicle without the brain freeze."

The brewery also brought back "Fly Like an Eagle," its "wooder" ice inspired milkshake-style IPA in two flavors. These beers are exclusively available at its Fishtown taproom.

Green-out: Skyscrapers and buildings across the city are lit up for the Birds, including One Liberty Place.