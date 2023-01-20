NFC East rivals Eagles and Giants face off in playoffs

The Linc is going to be buzzing. Photo: Jerry Driendl/Getty Images

Philadelphia's pulse is racing.

Driving the news: The top-seeded Eagles host the Giants at the Linc in Saturday night's monstrous divisional-round playoff matchup.

Why it matters: The Birds have a chance to continue an unprecedented run of success for the city's top franchises that have made us the envy of the sporting world.

And maybe the Eagles capping their blockbuster season by hoisting another Lombardi Trophy will help us forget we were robbed of two major championships last fall.

Catch up fast: The Birds finished the regular season 14-3, won the NFC East crown and earned the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Fans joyously watched the maturation of QB Jalen Hurts, who is likely to command a multimillion-dollar contract extension after having an MVP-worthy season.

The matchup: Ratcheting up the excitement, the Eagles and Giants are NFC East rivals. If the Eagles win, they'll face the winner of Sunday's San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game.

The Birds beat the Giants both times this season and the last nine times they've played them at home, with New York's last win in Philly coming in 2003, per CBS Sports.

Yes, but: The sixth-seeded Giants are a perfect 6-0 against No. 1 seeds since 1990, per NJ.com.

What they're saying: Legendary Eagles sportswriter and broadcaster Ray Didinger told NBC Sports Philadelphia's "Mission 57" talk show that this could possibly be the "greatest season in Eagles' history" if they capture their second Super Bowl ring.