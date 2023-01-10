Just like the nasty little creepers, Philadelphia is crawling down Orkin's recent list of top "Bed Bug Cities."

Driving the news: The pest control company released a report Monday showing it performed the third-most bed bug treatments in Philly, compared to metro areas across the country.

The data was collected from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022.

The big picture: Philadelphia showed a slight improvement, down a spot from last year when the city ranked second in the nation.

Chicago remains No. 1 spot for the third year in a row. Los Angeles saw the biggest jump this year, up seven spots to put it in the top five.

Some tips to prevent bed bugs: Inspect mattress tags/seams, behind baseboards, headboards, outlets and picture frames for bugs.