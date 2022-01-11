Philly ranks high on Orkin's list of top "bed bug cities"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia ranks No. 2 on Orkin's recent list of top "Bed Bug Cities."

Driving the news: The pest control company released a report Monday showing it performed the second-most bed bug treatments in Philly, compared to metro areas across the U.S.

The treatment data, released Monday, was collected from Dec. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2021.

Details: Philadelphia had the largest increase compared to 2019-2020 data, jumping 12 spots, according to the report.

Chicago remains in the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row.

New York City, No. 3 on the list, moved up nine spots.

What they're saying: "Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don't realize it," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist.

Tips for your home: