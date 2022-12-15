40 mins ago - News

Mortgage lender accused of underserving Black homebuyers in Philly

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

KeyBank, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the U.S., is accused of underserving Black borrowers in the Philadelphia region.

Why it matters: Philadelphia is still reckoning with a long history of discriminatory policies that made it more difficult for Black applicants to access mortgages, compared to their white counterparts.

Driving the news: The report, released this month, found that Ohio-based KeyBank approved a mere 2.2% of its more than 1,220 mortgage loans in the Philadelphia region last year to Black borrowers — the lowest rate among top lenders. Nearly 40% of Philadelphians are Black.

  • Other top banks in the area reported 8.2% of their mortgage loans went to Black homebuyers in 2021, according to NCRC's analysis.
  • Philadelphia saw a "substantial decline" in KeyBank loans to Black homebuyers between 2018 and last year, the nonprofit wrote.

The other side: KeyBank said in a statement that it "strongly disagrees" with the NCRC's characterization of its lending activities and community benefits plan.

How it works: NCRC analyzed federal data from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau between 2018-2021.

  • Most of the group's analysis was limited to loans for 1-4 unit owner-occupied, site built homes.

Zoom out: Nationwide, KeyBank gave the lowest percentage of mortgages to Black borrowers among the 50 largest lenders in 2021, the report found.

  • KeyBank was more likely to approve low-income white applicants for mortgages than high-income Black borrowers, according to the analysis.

What they're saying: KeyBank said in a statement that it increased loans to Black borrowers nationwide by 24% between 2018 and 2021, and more than doubled its lending to all minority groups during that period.

  • "KeyBank does not discriminate and does not lend based on race," the bank said.
  • "Any decision to deny an applicant is based solely on the financial information and data associated with the applicant," the bank added.

A company spokesperson declined Axios' request for comment.

