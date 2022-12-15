Mortgage lender accused of underserving Black homebuyers in Philly

KeyBank, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the U.S., is accused of underserving Black borrowers in the Philadelphia region.

That's according to a new report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a nonprofit advocating for the end of discrimination in housing, lending and business.

Why it matters: Philadelphia is still reckoning with a long history of discriminatory policies that made it more difficult for Black applicants to access mortgages, compared to their white counterparts.

A report last year found that aspiring Black homebuyers in Philadelphia get denied mortgage loans more frequently than white applicants.

Meanwhile, Philly's Black homeownership rate has been declining over the last three decades, per the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Driving the news: The report, released this month, found that Ohio-based KeyBank approved a mere 2.2% of its more than 1,220 mortgage loans in the Philadelphia region last year to Black borrowers — the lowest rate among top lenders. Nearly 40% of Philadelphians are Black.

Other top banks in the area reported 8.2% of their mortgage loans went to Black homebuyers in 2021, according to NCRC's analysis.

Philadelphia saw a "substantial decline" in KeyBank loans to Black homebuyers between 2018 and last year, the nonprofit wrote.

The other side: KeyBank said in a statement that it "strongly disagrees" with the NCRC's characterization of its lending activities and community benefits plan.

How it works: NCRC analyzed federal data from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau between 2018-2021.

Most of the group's analysis was limited to loans for 1-4 unit owner-occupied, site built homes.

Zoom out: Nationwide, KeyBank gave the lowest percentage of mortgages to Black borrowers among the 50 largest lenders in 2021, the report found.

KeyBank was more likely to approve low-income white applicants for mortgages than high-income Black borrowers, according to the analysis.

What they're saying: KeyBank said in a statement that it increased loans to Black borrowers nationwide by 24% between 2018 and 2021, and more than doubled its lending to all minority groups during that period.

"KeyBank does not discriminate and does not lend based on race," the bank said.

"Any decision to deny an applicant is based solely on the financial information and data associated with the applicant," the bank added.

A company spokesperson declined Axios' request for comment.