That's gotta be Cooper Sharp, right? Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

On a quest to discover the best Philly gifts, I trekked around the city and asked my most plugged-in sources, you dear readers, for recommendations.

Here are my top picks this holiday season:

Hoagie ornaments

I recently stumbled upon these incredible hoagie ornaments (pictured above) in an unlikely place.

Where to find: Thank my hungry heart. I stopped by Middle Child for lunch earlier this month to discover their shelves are full of holiday decor and other home goods from vintage shop Betsu Studio.

It's part of a pop-up running through Christmas (or until all items sell out)!

Philly tarot card prints

The Kurt Vile print might just be Alexa's favorite. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

Local illustrator James Boyle was hired several years ago to illustrate Philly-themed tarot cards for a Philadelphia Magazine story. After receiving an immediate outpouring of love for them, Boyle realized he struck a chord with the city.

Thus, the Philly Tarot Deck was born. It's since grown to dozens of drawings, from Gritty and Will Smith to John Coltrane and the Liberty Bell.

Where to find: At the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market in Dilworth Park. Open Sunday-Thursday from 11am-7pm and Friday-Saturday from 11am-8pm through Jan. 1.

Of note: The market will be closed on Christmas Day. You can also order the deck, prints, shirts and greeting cards online.

New Liberty liqueurs and aperitifs

Make sure to stop by New Liberty's booth at the Christmas Village. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

North Philly's New Liberty Distillery might be known for their whiskey, but they also sell liqueurs and aperitifs that make great gifts during the holidays.

I personally love the coffee liqueur ($24.99) for all your espresso martini-making needs.

Where to find: New Liberty has a booth at the Christmas Village at Love Park and City Hall. It's open 11am-7pm through Dec. 24.

Or you can order online. New Liberty offers free shipping for orders over $125, and same-day delivery for certain ZIP codes.

Dumpster Juice vermouth

Mezcal Negronis made with Dumpster Juice vermouth. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

This summer, we told you about Dumpster Juice — a line of craft vermouth Bloomsday Cafe launched during the pandemic that's getting its own production space. It's pegged to be the city's first "vermouthery."

Well, in the name of journalism, I tried Dumpster Juice's first batch bottled under their new Fell to Earth label, and it was excellent. I used it for cocktails and sipped it on its own.

Where to find: They're continuing to release new batches by posting on Instagram. You can place and pick up orders on Bloomsday's website.

Hemp-based spirit The Pathfinder

A bottle of The Pathfinder: Hemp & Root ($39.99). Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

One of my favorite finds this year has been this hemp-based spirit sold at Old City bottle shop Art in the Age.

Distilled from fermented hemp, The Pathfinder tastes like cola with bitter and floral notes. It makes a great base for non-alcoholic drink-making.

Where to find it: Pick up a bottle ($39.99) at Art in the Age, or order online.

Càphê Roasters coffee

For all the coffee aficionados in your life, considering gifting Càphê's delicious specialty roasts sourced from Southeast Asia.

You can also buy a phin, a Vietnamese coffee-making device that our Axios Tampa Bay colleague Ben Montgomery told us changed his life.

Where to find: Order online or at retail locations across the city.

Heavyslime merch

Eric Kenney, the Philadelphia designer behind Heavyslime, routinely releases some of the city's coolest sports merchandise in limited batches.

Just look at the shirt he made for the Phillies' World Series run.

Where to find: Order online and check Heavyslime's Instagram for future releases.