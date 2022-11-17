Sneak peek inside Franklin Institute's upcoming "Disney100" exhibit
Disney's centennial exhibit will have fans thinking little happy thoughts when it debuts next year in Philly.
What's happening: Tickets are now on sale for "Disney100: The Exhibition" at the Franklin Institute, which opens Feb. 18.
- Disney and the museum yesterday released a sneak peek of some of the 10 galleries in the upcoming exhibit.
Details: In just a few months, visitors can explore artifacts from films, interactive and immersive installations, games, rides, and music covering Disney's past and what's to come.
- Some of the galleries will be dedicated to Walt Disney and the start of the company; the sources of stories; the company's live-action films, such as "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and Disney parks around the world.
1 cool thing: Disney also plumbed its archives to showcase items rarely seen in public, such as:
- The original whistle used in "Steamboat Willie" in 1928 when Mickey Mouse was debuted, which has never been publicly shown.
- The prop storybook featured at the start of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from 1937.
- The lightsaber hilt used by actress Daisy Ridley in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
What they're saying: The exhibit is expected to draw significant numbers of visitors to Philly, Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of Franklin Institute, told Axios.
- "It's great for hospitality. It's great for tourism. You're going to see hotels, restaurants, transit and other cultural institutions really benefit," he said.
- Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, told Axios: "There is something here for every generation."
Visit: The exhibit runs through Aug. 27 before it goes on a worldwide tour. Get your tickets now!
- Daytime tickets cost $45 for people aged 12-64, $43 for seniors and military members, and $41 for children aged 3-11. Tickets include access to all of the permanent exhibits at the institute and a planetarium show.
- Evening admission is $25.
