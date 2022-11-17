Sneak peek inside Franklin Institute's upcoming "Disney100" exhibit

A rendering of the "Day in the Parks" gallery from "Disney100: The Exhibition" that will debut at the Franklin Institute. Image courtesy of Disney

Disney's centennial exhibit will have fans thinking little happy thoughts when it debuts next year in Philly.

What's happening: Tickets are now on sale for "Disney100: The Exhibition" at the Franklin Institute, which opens Feb. 18.

Disney and the museum yesterday released a sneak peek of some of the 10 galleries in the upcoming exhibit.

Details: In just a few months, visitors can explore artifacts from films, interactive and immersive installations, games, rides, and music covering Disney's past and what's to come.

Some of the galleries will be dedicated to Walt Disney and the start of the company; the sources of stories; the company's live-action films, such as "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and Disney parks around the world.

1 cool thing: Disney also plumbed its archives to showcase items rarely seen in public, such as:

The original whistle used in "Steamboat Willie" in 1928 when Mickey Mouse was debuted, which has never been publicly shown.

The prop storybook featured at the start of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from 1937.

The lightsaber hilt used by actress Daisy Ridley in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

What they're saying: The exhibit is expected to draw significant numbers of visitors to Philly, Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of Franklin Institute, told Axios.

"It's great for hospitality. It's great for tourism. You're going to see hotels, restaurants, transit and other cultural institutions really benefit," he said.

Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, told Axios: "There is something here for every generation."

Visit: The exhibit runs through Aug. 27 before it goes on a worldwide tour. Get your tickets now!

Daytime tickets cost $45 for people aged 12-64, $43 for seniors and military members, and $41 for children aged 3-11. Tickets include access to all of the permanent exhibits at the institute and a planetarium show.

Evening admission is $25.

A rendering of the "The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery" gallery from "Disney100: The Exhibition." Image courtesy of Disney